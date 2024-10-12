Nursery Owner reflects on his bond with Tata

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Margani Venkata Seshu, an MBA graduate and nursery owner in Kadiyapulanka of East Godavari district, fondly recounts his interactions with Ratan Tata, the revered industrialist and philanthropist. Their connection, which transcended business, was built on a mutual appreciation for nature and art.

Speaking to TNIE, Seshu shared that he met Tata three times and maintained correspondence via email for over seven years. His admiration for Tata was evident, especially as he sent the industrial giant some of his drawings and nature-inspired quotes. In 2017, Seshu reached out to Tata’s personal email, sharing his thoughts on nature.

To his surprise, he received a response from Tata’s staff, indicating that Tata appreciated some of his quotes, leading to a lasting friendship.

Their first meeting took place in 2019, a brief encounter that unexpectedly stretched beyond the scheduled two minutes. During subsequent visits, Seshu invited his parents to meet Tata. Even when their flight was delayed, Tata’s understanding nature shone through as he made time for the family.

In January of this year, Seshu met Tata again and noted his health, expressing deep concern upon hearing of Tata’s illness. The bond formed through their shared love for nature is evident in Seshu’s reflections.

“Flowers may not speak, but they have an incredible way of connecting us,” he said, emphasising how his passion for plants facilitated his unique relationship with Tata.