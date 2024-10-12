Teppotsavam cancelled due to safety concerns

VIJAYAWADA: The State government cancelled the traditional Teppotsavam (celestial swan boat ride) of Goddess Kanaka Durga and Lord Malleswara Swamy, which was scheduled for October 12. The decision was announced on Friday after Irrigation Department officials reported that heavy inflows from the upper catchment made it unsafe to operate boats in the River.

Teppotsavam marks the conclusion of Dasara celebrations at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri. Following a meeting with officials from police, irrigation, revenue, and endowments departments, temple authorities announced that the ritual would now be limited to offering pujas to the processional deities placed on the boat without the traditional Nadhi Viharam on the banks of the Krishna at Durga Ghat.

In an official statement, the State government cited safety of devotees as the primary reason for cancelling Teppotsavam. Temple Executive Officer (EO) KS Rama Rao told TNIE that the ritual was called off due to elevated water levels in the River Krishna.

“Approximately 40 cusecs of water is flowing downstream. We conducted trial runs for the boat several times and decided to cancel the event,” he explained.However, a limited number of devotees will still be allowed to witness the rituals and procession, known as Nagarotsavam.