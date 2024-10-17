Interference in sand policy won’t be tolerated: CM Chandrababu Naidu

On the occasion, he made it clear that all the sand looted by the previous dispensation would be recovered in one way or the other. He also warned his partymen and those of allies that interference in liquor policy also will not be tolerated.

The Cabinet approved the abolition of the garbage tax. Naidu announced it at a public meeting in Machilipatnam recently. “When we were in the government previously, we took up Swachh AP and strove for a clean State. But, in the last five years, heaps of garbage have been left. It will take at least one year to clear all that garbage, and Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,000 crore will be needed,” he said.

Finding fault with the previous dispensation for ignoring the public welfare, he said the condition of roads reflects the negligence of the previous government. “We will fill all the potholes at Rs 600 crore. The works will commence on November 1 and by January all the roads will be pothole-free. Already, we are getting several highway projects,” he said.

Naidu was particular about dealing with the ganja menace and said crimes had increased in the State because of it. “Those who grow, transport, and consume ganja, it will be their last day. Beware,” he warned.