Interference in sand policy won’t be tolerated: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has made it crystal clear that any type of political interference in the free sand policy will be dealt with sternly.
Briefing the media on the Cabinet decisions on Wednesday, he said there would be no compromise on keeping the sand policy free of political interference. “Be it leaders of my party, my allies or opposition, none will be spared if they try to interfere in the implementation of free sand policy and take advantage of it,” he said.
Naidu’s comments assume significance in the wake of the flood of complaints of political interference in the free sand policy. He squarely blamed the previous dispensation for the problems being faced in getting sand now. Officials have also been directed not to register cases against those taking sand in bullock carts and tractors for personal use. “Officials registering unnecessary cases will be suspended,” he warned.
On the occasion, he made it clear that all the sand looted by the previous dispensation would be recovered in one way or the other. He also warned his partymen and those of allies that interference in liquor policy also will not be tolerated.
The Cabinet approved the abolition of the garbage tax. Naidu announced it at a public meeting in Machilipatnam recently. “When we were in the government previously, we took up Swachh AP and strove for a clean State. But, in the last five years, heaps of garbage have been left. It will take at least one year to clear all that garbage, and Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,000 crore will be needed,” he said.
Finding fault with the previous dispensation for ignoring the public welfare, he said the condition of roads reflects the negligence of the previous government. “We will fill all the potholes at Rs 600 crore. The works will commence on November 1 and by January all the roads will be pothole-free. Already, we are getting several highway projects,” he said.
Naidu was particular about dealing with the ganja menace and said crimes had increased in the State because of it. “Those who grow, transport, and consume ganja, it will be their last day. Beware,” he warned.