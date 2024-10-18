Four AIS officers from Telangana report to Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary

VIJAYAWADA: Four All India Services (AIS) officers, who were relieved by the Telangana government on Wednesday, reported to Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Thursday. Likewise, Hari Kiran, Gummalla Srijana and Sivasankar Lotheti reported to Telangana Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari after they were relieved by the AP government.
The four IAS officers — Amrapali Kata, Ronald Rose, Vakati Karuna, and A Vani Prasad — were originally allocated to Andhra Pradesh but were working in Telangana.
The development comes after the Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed all seven writ petitions filed by the seven officers, challenging the directive of Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), which ordered their reassignment to their originally allotted State cadres.
However, three IPS officers from Telangana — Anjani Kumar Yadav, Abhilasha Bisht and Abhishek Mohanti — are yet to report to AP Chief Secretary.