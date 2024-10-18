Four AIS officers from Telangana report to Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary

VIJAYAWADA: Four All India Services (AIS) officers, who were relieved by the Telangana government on Wednesday, reported to Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Thursday. Likewise, Hari Kiran, Gummalla Srijana and Sivasankar Lotheti reported to Telangana Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari after they were relieved by the AP government.

The four IAS officers — Amrapali Kata, Ronald Rose, Vakati Karuna, and A Vani Prasad — were originally allocated to Andhra Pradesh but were working in Telangana.