Vidyasagar’s remand extended till October 29

VIJAYAWADA: The Fourth Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Vijayawada on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Kukkala Vidyasagar, prime accused in the harassment case of Bollywood actress and model Kadambari Jethwani, till October 29.

Vidyasagar was taken into custody on September 23 from a private resort at Bharatwala near Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Following a complaint lodged by the actress against Vidyasagar stating that he had filed a false complaint against her and her family members to harass them, Ibrahimpatnam police registered a case against him. Names of some police officials, including three IPS officers, were included in the FIR.