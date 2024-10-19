New liquor policy aims to benefit private distilleries, says Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lambasted the TDP-led NDA government for its misrule and alleged that it is a “mafia era” steeped in corruption in sand and liquor policy and even in flood relief. Addressing a press conference on Friday, he highlighted the failure of coalition government to fulfil poll promises and failing to present a full budget.
The former chief minister condemned the State government’s manipulation of liquor distribution and the Skill Development scam and highlighted the widespread corruption, particularly in sectors like sand, liquor, gambling, and mining.
On the ‘free sand policy’, Jagan said TDP followed corrupt tender practices, allowing only two days for bids during a festival, which he described as highly irregular. Though they claim that they are supplying sand free of cost, there is no revenue to the State government while the cost of sand has spiked, he pointed out.
In contrast, Jagan emphasised the transparency of his government’s e-tendering system, where contractors paid Rs 475 per ton for sand, with Rs 375 going as royalty to the State, generating Rs 750 crore annually. He alleged that Naidu brought the new liquor policy to benefit private distilleries, allowing mafia to control liquor sales by shutting down government-run shops.
He highlighted that his government reduced alcohol consumption by cutting the number of liquor shops and raising prices, all while increasing revenue. He said Naidu’s promise of Rs 99 liquor was misleading, as it would result in poor-quality alcohol that could seriously harm public health.
Jagan flayed the TDP-led NDA government for mismanaging flood relief funds, questioning the alleged expenditure of Rs 368 crores for feeding one crore people and the existence of relief camps. He also raised concerns over the Rs 23 crore spent on candles, matchboxes, and mobile generators, questioning their use when people were stranded in water. He said filing cases and arresting YSRC leaders to intimidate party workers would not weaken the party.