New liquor policy aims to benefit private distilleries, says Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lambasted the TDP-led NDA government for its misrule and alleged that it is a “mafia era” steeped in corruption in sand and liquor policy and even in flood relief. Addressing a press conference on Friday, he highlighted the failure of coalition government to fulfil poll promises and failing to present a full budget.

The former chief minister condemned the State government’s manipulation of liquor distribution and the Skill Development scam and highlighted the widespread corruption, particularly in sectors like sand, liquor, gambling, and mining.

On the ‘free sand policy’, Jagan said TDP followed corrupt tender practices, allowing only two days for bids during a festival, which he described as highly irregular. Though they claim that they are supplying sand free of cost, there is no revenue to the State government while the cost of sand has spiked, he pointed out.