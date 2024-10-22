BotLab sets sights on new international records with 5,500-drone show in Andhra

As many as 150 people from eight different departments are on the ground in Vijayawada to organise the show.

As part of the programme, once the location for the drone show is finalised, tests are conducted to ensure minimal interference with the signal of the drones. A group of five people will operate 5,500 drones during the 12-minute show, comprising around eight formations.

With a cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal, the team has its fingers crossed. “BotLab and weather have a special relation. Wherever we go, the (bad) weather follows us. Weather conditions change momentarily. So far, we have been lucky as the sky usually clears up before our shows. We are prepared. A contingency plan is in place in case we have to clear the ground if it rains. We can handle drizzling. If it rains heavily, there won’t be anyone to watch the show also. We have a reserve day on October 23, but we hope we can pull off the show on October 22.”

Besides the weather, the presence of high tension cables and Krishna River near the location of the drone show are among a few infrastructural challenges, Mayank noted. “Such issues cannot be avoided. We work around them. We have already resolved technical issues,” he said exuding confidence. Mayank brushed away queries on the likely formations that will adorn the sky, stating that he would like to keep it a surprise.