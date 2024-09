VIJAYAWADA: With additional NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams deployed to distribute relief material, rescue and relief operations gained pace in the flood-affected parts of the city on Monday.

However, rising inflows to the Prakasam Barrage triggered fresh water fears among residents living in regions, abutting the River Krishna.

Total toll in rain-related incidents increased to 19 from 15, with three more deaths reported in Guntur district and one in Vijayawada. Three persons were reported missing.

Besides the 17 marooned colonies in Vijayawada, Krishna Lanka, Bhupesh Nagar, Yanamalakuduru and other areas are now facing flood threat due to the record inflows at Prakasam Barrage.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu monitored the rescue operations on Monday as well. Speaking to mediapersons, he reiterated that he has never seen such a deluge in Vijayawada in his 40-year political career.