Prakasam barrage in Andhra Pradesh records highest flood discharge in 70 years

Moreover, swift river currents caused four boats to be washed away, colliding with the barrage at gate number 69, causing minor structural damage. Officials assured that the boats would be removed without causing further issues.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, along with Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu and irrigation officials, inspected the site in the evening and directed immediate action to address the situation.

Previously, the Krishna River saw historic floods from October 2 to 13, 2009, when the maximum inflow recorded at Prakasam Barrage was 11,10,404 cusecs at 11 pm on October 5. The third-highest flood discharge, recorded in 1998, was 9,32,000 cusecs. Senior officials report that torrential rains in Telangana have led to substantial inflows from minor rivers, streams, rivulets, and canals into the Krishna River, as well as from the Pulichintala and Nagarjuna Sagar projects. With water levels from tributaries like Munnery and Paleru subsiding, the flow at Prakasam Barrage is gradually decreasing, reaching 11,14,326 cusecs by 9 pm. It is expected to decrease further by Tuesday.

“All projects on the Krishna River are currently at full capacity. Therefore, the surplus water must be released downstream,” an official stated. “Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Pulichintala projects are at capacity, and the heavy inflows, due to flash floods and other water bodies, have resulted in record inflows and outflows at the barrage.” The high volume of water raised concerns about weaker sections of the flood banks both upstream and downstream of the barrage.

However, these areas were fortified with sandbags and other materials.

While the situation remains under control, vehicle and pedestrian movement across the barrage has been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure.