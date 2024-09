VIJAYAWADA: Relief and rescue operations were intensified on Tuesday as floodwater levels in areas hit by the Budameru deluge and inflows to the Prakasam Barrage receded.

According to officials, 6,44,536 people have been affected due to the floods. As many as 190 relief camps have been set up and 44,041 people have been shifted to the camps. More than two dozen drones have been employed to drop food and medicines in the flood-affected areas that are inaccessible to boats and choppers.

Besides NDRF and SDRF personnel, several volunteers also joined the rescue efforts. A total of 26 NDRF and 22 SDRF teams are engaged in the flood relief operations. Some Ministers also helped in carrying out the relief works.

Five choppers, belonging to the Indian Air Force and Navy, operated several sorties to drop food and water, and rescued people stranded in the floodwater.