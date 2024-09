VIJAYAWADA: Terming the flooding of Vijayawada a ‘Jal Pralay,’ Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said army will be deployed to plug the breach of the Budameru rivulet. The Union Minister promised all possible support from the Centre to the State in providing relief and rehabilitation to the flood affected people.

Shivraj Singh on Thursday extensively toured the flood affected areas on foot and also conducted an aerial survey, besides visiting the place where Budameru breached, and the Prakasam Barrage. Later, he held a meeting with the State government officials to assess the flood damage.

Speaking to mediapersons along with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister of State for Rural Development Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Shivraj Singh said the Centre responded swiftly to the State government’s call and despatched NDRF teams, Indian Air Force and army helicopters to take up relief and rescue operations.

The Union Minister lauded the relief measures taken by the State government, which ensured minimum loss of life and property during ‘Jal Pralay’.

“If the government had not responded swiftly, the situation would have been worse,’’ he said. “After my interaction with the people, who were surrounded by the flood water for five days, I found that they are satisfied with the provision of food and water. It is for the first time that food and milk packets have been supplied to the flood affected people using drones,’’ he said. Mentioning that the Prakasam Barrage was constructed 70 years ago with a discharge capacity of 11.90 lakh cusecs, the Union Minister said, “Now, we think of how to increase the discharge from the barrage. The illegal mining during the previous regime is one of the reasons for the breach of Budameru. For now, we will focus on relief.’’