Budameru deluge causes damage to livestock

VIJAYAWADA: The catastrophic floods sweeping through Vijayawada have impacted nearly 300,000 people, and they have also left a devastating mark on the animal population.

Government reports initially estimated the loss of 275 animals — 59 large and 216 small — but some believe the true figure could be ten times higher.

Many pets and domestic animals have been left stranded or abandoned as residents rushed to safety. Stories of people risking their lives to save their pets highlight the emotional toll of the crisis. Some residents have even chosen to remain in flood-affected areas to protect their animals, adding another layer of tragedy to the disaster.

Elisetty Sujatha of Ramalingeswara Nagar shared her distress over having to leave her dog, Gimmy, behind when her family evacuated to a rehabilitation center in Patamata Lanka. “We left our three-year-old dog, Jimmy, alone in the flood, and felt guilty,” she said.

Her husband risked his life to rescue the dog at two in the morning, but their five pet cats were lost to the waters.

Desperate to avoid abandoning their pets, some residents have refused to leave their homes despite the flood danger. Valluru Ravi Teja of Sundaraiah Nagar stayed back to protect his seven-year-old dog, Nikki, explaining that his family could not bear to leave her behind.

Teja, a pet lover,said “While officials and social organisations are helping people, no one seems to think about the animals,” he said, calling for government and social organizations to provide much-needed relief, including food, for the stranded animals.