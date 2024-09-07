Andhra Pradesh govt begins distribution of essentials’ kits to two lakh Budameru flood victims

VIJAYAWADA: The State government commenced distributing essential kits to flood victims in Vijayawada on Friday. These kits, placed at Siddhartha College and Gollapudi Market Yard. These kits, prepared for approximately 2 lakh victims, were loaded into vehicles on Friday afternoon, and distribution started in the affected areas.

The Consumer Affairs, Food & Civil Supplies Department is distributing the kits and each victim is receiving 25 kg of rice, one kg of tur dal, one kg of sugar, two kg of onions, two kg of potatoes, and one litre of palm oil. Additionally, each person is given six apples, two noodle packets, two litres of milk, and six biscuit packets.

Speaking to TNIE, K Radha Krishna of Sitara Centre expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the efforts of the government, stating that the essentials distributed have alleviated the hunger of flood victims like her. She said that they had no means to purchase anything as the nearby shops were also submerged.

Following instructions from the Chief Minister, officials are ensuring that the food items provided to victims from various sources, including the government, are consistent and not prone to spoilage.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana is overseeing the programme, with hundreds of Food and Civil Supplies (ration) vehicles already reaching Vijayawada.