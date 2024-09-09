'Don’t indulge in false propaganda': Andhra Pradesh minister Anitha to YSRC

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha came down heavily on YSRC chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other leaders for criticising the flood relief works in Vijayawada Central and West Assembly constituencies.

She also clarified that the State government was not collecting any fee from the people for setting up Ganesh pandals.

Addressing a press conference at the NTR District Collectorate on Sunday, Anitha accused Jagan, YSRC leaders and the YSRC social media team of limiting themselves to criticising Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the NDA government instead of helping the people affected by Budameru flash floods.

“Instead of extending their support to the flood-affected people, YSRC leaders are criticising us by distorting facts and creating panic among the public. The Chief Minister has been personally monitoring the flood relief operations for the past nine days," she explained.