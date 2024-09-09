Vijayawada floods: Army plugs Budameru breaches, CM seeks Rs 6,800 crore aid from Centre

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Army personnel, including the engineering and medical teams from the 54 Infantry Division, assisted the civil administration in successfully plugging the three breaches at the Budameru Rivulet, which caused flooding in Vijayawada last week.

On the directives of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, works are underway to increase the height of the bunds as a precautionary measure.

The Army personnel utilised 16,000 sandbags, Hesco bastions, and locally fabricated metal Gideon bags. With Pulivagu in G Kondur Mandal in spate, Naidu has asked officials to be on high alert.

Meanwhile, the State government has submitted the flood loss report to the Central government and sought Rs 6,880 crore as financial assistance, the Chief Minister said on Saturday night.

Starting Monday, enumeration of losses due to heavy rains and floods will commence. A fever survey will also be conducted in the flood-affected areas simultaneously. As per the official statement, toll in rain-related incidents in the State has risen to 45. Of the total, 35 deaths were reported in NTR district.