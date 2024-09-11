CM Chandrababu Naidu blames YSRC leaders for Prakasam barrage damage

VIJAYAWADA: Squarely blaming the previous YSRC regime for the Budameru disaster that jeopardised the lives of more than six lakh people, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said YSRC has resorted to vengeful action against people for defeating it and released three boats, each weighing more than 30 tonnes, towards Prakasam Barrage when it was experiencing a record surplus water discharge of 11.43 lakh cusecs.

Speaking to mediapersons after inspecting the Budameru Rivulet on Tuesday, he said, “The boats collided with counterweights of the 170-year-old barrage. As a result, two of the counterweights, each weighing 15 metric tonnes, broke. Had the boats collided with columns of the barrage, the damage would have been unimaginable. Now, those (YSRC) people claim they do not own the boats. If they do not own those boats why are they having their party colours? All those responsible will be punished irrespective of their stature. Such an act is nothing but betraying the country.”

Demanding the YSRC to apologise to the people, Naidu claimed, “Though aware of the ferocious nature of Budameru, the previous government did not bother to strengthen the bunds. Roads to the bridge we are standing on were also not laid. Such negligence is reflected everywhere in the State.”

Commending the efforts of the Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Rama Naidu, Minister Nara Lokesh and officials for their efforts in successfully plugging the breaches, the Chief Minister recounted that at one point of time even the Indian Army said it was very difficult to plug.

“Local contractor Venkateswara Rao and other people chipped in and latest technologies like geo membrane and others were used.”

“A parallel bund is being constructed with a gap in between, which will be filled with black cotton soil to further strengthen the bund,” he explained.