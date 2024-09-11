Mitigate loss of property and life in natural disasters: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha

VISAKHAPATNAM: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has called for increased vigilance to manage natural disasters effectively. She emphasised the importance of quick and responsible relief operations to minimise the loss of life and property.

During a video conference held from the Visakhapatnam Collectorate on Tuesday, the Minister reviewed the impact of recent heavy rains and the relief efforts carried out in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalle, Alluri Sitharama Raju and Parvathipuram Manyam districts.

She stressed the need for officials to remain on high alert during disasters. She instructed Collectors to coordinate with irrigation officials to monitor reservoir conditions, ensuring timely gate repairs.

She stressed the importance of collecting real-time information from neighbouring States to help relocate flood-prone communities in advance. “Fishermen should be prevented from venturing out during adverse weather, and their boats can be used in coordination with the NDRF and SDRF for rescue operations,” she added.

The Minister urged the formation of disaster response teams at the village level, each comprising five trained members. “These teams would play a crucial role in implementing relief measures at the local level. Permanent toll-free numbers should be set up in control rooms at the district and mandal levels, she stated. Identifying flood-prone areas in advance and taking preventive measures would help reduce the impact on life and property,” she noted.