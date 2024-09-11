Removal of boats from river proves to be tough

VIJAYAWADA: The removal of the three big boats that washed away in the floodwater of Krishna river from upstream and hit the Prakasam Barrage gate, is proving to be a tough task. On that fateful day, a total of five boats washed away in the floodwater. One of them flowed through the vents of the barrage downstream, while another is suspected to be sunk in the water. The other three boats, which were chained together had struck the gates of the barrage.

Initially, it was decided to remove the three boats, once the floodwater level decreased to 5 lakh cusecs. However, even when the flood discharge rate is below 3 lakh cusecs, the removal of the boats seems to be tougher than expected.

“We are making every effort, but removal of the boats is proving to be difficult. It may take more days than expected,” a senior official of the Irrigation Department engaged in the boat removal operation told TNIE.

Meanwhile, Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Rama Naidu inspected the boat removal efforts at the Prakasam Barrage on Tuesday evening. He observed that despite their concerted efforts, several obstacles were coming in the way. “The main problem is that each boat weighs 40 tonnes and all the three are linked together,” he said.

The Water Resources Minister said special teams with expertise in underwater cutting are being brought from Visakhaptnam to dismantle the boats, and 120 tonne air balloons are also being brought for the removal of the three boats struck at the barrage. Every effort will be made to remove the boats at the earliest, he added. Meanwhile, replacing the broken counterweights weighing 15 tonnes with new ones using the latest technology under the supervision of Kannaiah Naidu, Advisor (Irrigation ) to the State government, is going on at a brisk pace.