New excise policy will give priority to public health, not revenue: The Group of Ministers

VIJAYAWADA: The Group of Ministers (GoM) on the new excise policy met at the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) headquarters in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, and took stock of the existing policy and the best policies being implemented in other States.

As the existing excise policy will come to an end by September 30, the State government is planning to roll out the new policy from October 1.

During its first meeting, the GoM comprising Kollu Ravindra Excise, Gottipati Ravi Kumar Energy, Nadendla Manohar Civil Supplies, Kondapalli Srinivas (MSME) and Y Satya Kumar Yadav (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) reviewed the excise policy.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Kollu said the new excise policy will lay emphasis on protection of the people’s health from the substandard liquor.

Accusing the previous YSRC regime of playing havoc with the lives of people by selling substandard liquor, the Excise Minister said YSRC leaders also looted the State by introducing new liquor brands.

“As per the promise to implement a better excise policy, the TDP-led NDA government has constituted the GoM, which will submit its report after analysing the excise policies being implemented in six States,” Kollu said.

Revealing that a study has been conducted on government and private liquor shops, he said the coalition government gives top priority to public health rather than generation of excise revenue. Informing that the GoM will meet once again to give final touches to the new excise policy, he said all the popular liquor brands will be made available in the State.

Pointing out that youth shifted towards ganja and drugs because of the substandard liquor brought by the previous regime, Kollu asserted that the government is committed to eradicating the menace of ganja and drugs in the State.