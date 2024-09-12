Special Enforcement Bureau dissolved, Excise Department restructured

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has issued orders rescinding the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and restructuring the Prohibition and Excise Department.

The move came after the State Cabinet’s decision to dissolve the SEB and reconstitute the Excise Department. As per the GO issued on Wednesday, all the 12 GOs issued for creation of the structure, staffing pattern, operational guidelines and other matters pertaining to the SEB Commissioner and the 18 SEB units across the State were revoked.

The GO read that the formation of SEB by restructuring the Prohibition and Excise Department in May 2020, and allocation of 70% staff led to numerous negative consequences of surge in illegal activities, revenue loss and public health risk. “Hence, there arose an imperative need for restructuring the department to ensure quality liquor, adopt best practices, and improve governance to increase its efficiency,” it read.

Before the formation of SEB, the Prohibition and Excise Department used to have a well structured organisation with a single line of control with three well defined wings namely Executive, Enforcement and Distillery. The personnel of the department were divided in 70:30 ratio between the SEB and the Prohibition and Excise Department further depleting the already understaffed department.

“All the staff working in the SEB should immediately report back to the Excise Department and the department will take possession of SEB offices, furniture and others. Same is the case with excisable articles such as vehicles and seized material will be transferred to the Excise Department,” read GO.