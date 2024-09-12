Three new points in Nellore to overcome sand shortage

NELLORE: In order to implement the TDP-led NDA government’s free sand policy effectively, Nellore district administration has set up three desiltation points to address the shortage of sand.

It may be noted that the approvals for sand excavation in regular reaches remain pending. Therefore, to overcome the shortage of sand, the authorities have set up desiltation points at Sangam Barrage (Sangam, Surayapalem) and Nellore Barrage (Pothireddypalem).

So far, approximately 7,500 metric tonnes of sand has been excavated from these three locations. Of this, nearly 6,400 tonnes were extracted from the Sangam point, 500 tonnes from Nellore Barrage, and 600 tonnes from Surayapalem.

The authorities are now preparing to transport the sand to designated yards, with plans to commence sales within the next one or two days. District-level committees have already decided on sand and transportation prices, with sand from the Bannur region set to be sold at Rs 380 per tonne. The committee has also resolved to periodically review and reduce these prices as needed, while ensuring no additional transportation charges are imposed on buyers.

Due to the depletion of sand stocks at yards in Marripadu, Minagallu, and Pallipadu, there is a sand shortage in the district. To address this, local authorities have accelerated efforts to make sand available through desiltation.

Applications from boatmen’s societies interested in participating in the desiltation process have been invited, and 15 societies have been empaneled. However, the arrival of boats has been delayed as most of them are currently stationed in flood-affected Vijayawada and Guntur districts.