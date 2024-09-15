All 32 flood-hit Vijayawada wards will be back to normal in a day: Minister

VIJAYAWADA: The floodwater in Vijayawada city has nearly receded, and all 32 wards will return to normal in a day, said Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Ponguru Narayana during his whirlwind visit to Kandrika, Bose Nagar, and Journalist Colony on Saturday.

The Minister inspected the flood-hit areas, while riding a bike through narrow lanes, where sanitation workers were engaged in cleaning the muck left by the floods. He had also seen the ongoing work of draining floodwater from the Journalist Colony using heavy-duty pumps. Narayana noted that hundreds of sanitation workers have been deployed to speed up cleaning efforts in areas still affected by floodwater. He highlighted the significant accumulation of mud in homes and streets and assured that fire engines are being used to clean the streets, while silt removal in drains is progressing swiftly.

“We have instructed the officials to re-conduct enumeration in places where it was missed,” he assured residents who raised concerns on areas being missed out.

Further, the Minister also stated that several roads, including Nunna Road, the bypass road, and the 100-feet road, were breached to facilitate the free flow of floodwater. “We have advised authorities to lay temporary pipelines at these points, and in the future, we will construct culverts on the roads to ensure unobstructed water flow,” he explained.