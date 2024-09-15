Boat removal operation comes to halt at Prakasam Barrage

VIJAYAWADA: The boat retrieval operation being carried out by Hyderabad-based Bekem Infra Projects and private rescuers from Kakinada came to a halt with their efforts failed to bring the boat ashore on Saturday.

The team of Abbulu, which earlier worked with Dharmadi Satyam’s firm Balaji Marines in retrieving the Royal Vasishta boat from the River Godavari near Kachuluru in Devipatnam in 2019 after it capsized, arrived on Friday, and was able to untangle and move one of the boats a bit away from the Prakasam Barrage gate.

However, the team could not pull the boat towards the Durga ghat due to its heavy weight and filled with water after it sank.

“The weight of the boat and the new problem of water in it is proving hard to bring it back to the shore. We tried to pull the boat with a rope, and pull-back method using the crane, but in vain. Also, the underwater diving team was unable to cut the boat into parts as the metal is hard and divers could not withstand as the water is being released downstream,” said rescue operation head Abbulu.

It may be recalled that the counterweight of Gate No 69 of Prakasam Barrage broke when four boats, of which three are metal made, from an unknown place upstream of Krishna drifted towards the barrage and rammed into it on the night of September 1.