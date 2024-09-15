Navy commissions Vinetra at INS Satavahana

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Kalvari Submarine Escape Training Facility (Vinetra) was commissioned on Friday (September 13) by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, Vice-Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar at INS Satavahana, Visakhapatnam.

The facility aims to enhance the escape capabilities of the crew from a distressed Kalvari-class submarine and has been indigenously designed and developed, in line with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, highlighting India’s focus on self-reliance in defense capabilities.

Constructed bycas a turnkey project, the Kalvari Submarine Escape Training Facility is equipped with a five-metre escape tower integrated with an adjacent diving basin.

The state-of-the-art facility will be utilised for imparting both basic and refresher escape training to the crew of Kalvari-class submarines, ensuring that they are proficient in escape procedures in the event of a submarine distress situation.

Vinetra, meaning trainer, represents a significant step forward in building confidence among submariners, ensuring that they are equipped with the skills and training necessary to escape in case of an underwater emergency.

The training facility also reinforces the operational readiness, safety protocols, and training infrastructure of the Indian Navy.