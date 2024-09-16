Ex-YSRC MP Nandigam Suresh taken into 2-day police custody

GUNTUR: Former YSRC MP Nandigam Suresh was taken into two-day police custody on Sunday for the investigation into the TDP office attack case. The police shifted Suresh from the district sub-jail to the GGH for medical tests, and later to the Mangalagiri Rural police station.

It may be mentioned here that the High Court dismissed the petitions of YSRC leaders for anticipatory bail in the TDP office attack case on September 4. Later, the former MP was arrested and sent to judicial remand.

Responding to the petition filed by the police, the Mangalagiri court granted two-day custody of Suresh to them, and directed him to cooperate with the case investigation. The former MP is likely to be shifted back to the sub-jail on September 17.

On October 19, 2021, a large number of people, who were said to be YSRC supporters, stormed the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri after the party spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram made some objectionable remarks against the then Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and vandalised it.