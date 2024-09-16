Government issues orders cancelling reverse tendering

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Sunday issued orders cancelling the reverse tendering process, which was introduced by the previous YSRC government through GO No. 67 of the Water Resources (Reforms) Department, dated August 16, 2019.

The reverse tendering process has been replaced with the conventional tender process for calling, finalising, and entrusting works in all government departments and corporations. Orders to this effect were issued by Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources Department) G Sai Prasad.

In the order, it was explained that during the implementation of the reverse tendering process, certain drawbacks were observed, and the Board of Chief Engineers was asked to review and submit its recommendations.

Subsequently, the board recommended that the government restore the status quo ante in place of the reverse tendering process.

After carefully considering the matter, the State government issued orders cancelling the reverse tendering process and directed the Water Resources Department to revert to the conventional tender process.

Furthermore, the existing online e-procurement system, which had been revamped to suit the reverse tendering process, will now be restored to accommodate the conventional tender process for the entrustment of works in all government departments and corporations.