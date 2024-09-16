Rethink on plan to privatise medical colleges: YSRC president Jagan Mohan to government

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the TDP-led NDA government to reconsider its plans to privatise medical colleges, and retract the letter sent to the National Medical Commission (NMC) as it may potentially reduce the number of medical seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Taking to the social media platform ‘X’ on Sunday, Jagan said the government should prioritise public healthcare by completing the pending works in the new medical colleges. “The failure to act responsibly may lead to public outrage against the NDA government,” he warned.

Jagan slammed the NDA government for undermining the State’s medical education and public healthcare progress. He found fault with the government for rejecting additional MBBS seats offered by the Centre, terming it an act of self-sabotage that denied aspiring students the opportunity to pursue medical education. While the neighbouring States are actively expanding their medical infrastructure, Andhra Pradesh has missed a crucial opportunity due to the coalition government’s negative response to the NMC offer,” the former Chief Minister observed.

Providing quality education to students and healthcare to people is a fundamental duty of any government. The previous YSRC government had brought revolutionary reforms in the healthcare sector by setting up 17 new medical colleges with an investment of Rs 8,480 crore.