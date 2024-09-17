Jagan and Lokesh spar over education reforms in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: A war of words ensued between HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, and YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday over education reforms in the State.

In a post on X, Jagan demanded Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP-led NDA government to immediately cease actions that will weaken government schools. He asked the government to continue the reforms that were set in motion by the previous regime.

The YSRC chief warned that depriving government students of access to world-class education will not only harm their future, but also solidify the TDP’s legacy as opponents of the poor.

The former Chief Minister accused the TDP of rolling back key educational reforms and taking regressive steps like cancelling the CBSE syllabus in government schools, thereby undermining the quality of education for students from poorer backgrounds.