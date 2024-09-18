Justice will be ensured to victims in actress case: HM Vangalapudi Anitha

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that no one will be spared in the alleged harassment case of Bollywood actress and model Kadambari Jethwani, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has said the State government is committed to ensuring justice to victims.

Addressing the media after visiting the ongoing retrieval operation of boats stuck at the Prakasam Barrage on Tuesday, Anitha said the TDP-led NDA government is implementing zero tolerance to crimes against women and the three IPS officers were suspended for their misconduct in doing duties.

“No matter who has a role in this case, they will not be left out. There are countless innocent people who suffered during YSRC regime. Action against the three IPS officers has been taken after due probe into the charges against them,” the Home Minister said.

She came down heavily on YSRC leaders for conspiring to cause damage to the Prakasam Barrage by leaving three heavy metal boats.

“The YSRC leaders hatched a conspiracy to cause damage to the Prakasam Barrage and let the metal boats drift away and hit the barrage. Can we imagine the grave danger to the structure if the 11.4 lakh cusecs flood flow from the top would have made the metal boats hit the 17 tonne barrage counterweights heavily? she said.

Earlier, Anitha, along with Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu, inspected the boat retrieval operation.