Andhra Pradesh HC asks police to protect e-devices in actress case

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the police department to safeguard the various electronic devices like mobile phones, iPads and laptops that were seized from Bollywood actress and model Kadambari Jethwani, and the data with them in their original form. Hearing a petition filed by Kukkala Vidyasagar urging the court to safeguard the electronic equipment seized from Jethwani, Justice BVLN Chakravarthi stressed the need to preserve the data in the electronic devices in its original form. Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas submitted to the court that the government has no intention of returning the seized equipment.

He said the government will file a counter with full details in one week. The case hearing was adjourned to October 1 Petitioner’s counsel T Niranjan Reddy said the electronic equipment of Jethwani that was with FSL was brought hurriedly, without giving time for FSL to analyse and compile a report. If the police ask for the mobile network operators to replace the Sim card of the mobile phones belonging to Jethwani, the entire data in the old Sim card would be lost.

Further, he said though the case was subjudice, Jethwani was speaking different versions before the media.

The AG said they were not going to give the equipment back to Jethwani as being claimed by the petitioner’s counsel. Interrupting him, the judge said even if the government wanted to give the equipment back, they cannot as rules do not allow it. The material objects related to the case cannot be given back as and when one likes, he observed.