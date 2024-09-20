Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati laddu row: Supplier denies allegations of animal fat in ghee supplied to TTD

The supplier asserted that they supplied high-quality ghee to TTD and are prepared to face legal action to prove their innocence.
AR Dairy Food Private Limited from Dindigul denied the allegations on Friday.
Express News Service
Updated on
DINDIGUL: In response to allegations that the ghee used by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for preparing laddus and other items contained animal fat, AR Dairy Food Private Limited from Dindigul denied the claims on Friday.

The company asserted that they supplied high-quality ghee to TTD and are prepared to face legal action to prove their innocence.

The company faced serious trouble after TTD authorities said that the ghee samples sent to the National Dairy Development Board found foreign fat in the ghee. Following the NDDB report, the ghee stock supplied by AR Dairy Food was returned.

In connection with the development, the Quality Control Managers, Leni and Kannan while addressing the media persons, said over 20 years their company has been in the field and has been supplying good quality ghee. There were false charges against the company. "AR Dairy Foods supplied ghee to TTD during June and July months," they said.

They further stated that among the total production of ghee, only 0.5 per cent was sent to TTD. "Before sending the ghee to TTD, they have tested the quality, the report of which is with us. The copy of the report was also attached when we sent the ghee to TTD. Ghee supplied for manufacturing laddoo only, not for other purposes. They were one among the companies that supplied ghee to TTD," they said.

Speaking to TNIE, the Managing Director R Rajasekar said, "We supplied good quality ghee. Blacklisting the company is normal procedure. After we have been blacklisted, we have sent the documents as per legal norms as a reply to them already. Now the incident is under investigation by them. The company is ready to face legal battles in order to prove their quality," he said.

