Centre asks for detailed report on Tirupati laddoo row

NEW DELHI: The Central Government on Friday sought a ‘detailed report’ from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu concerning allegations that animal fat was being used in ghee for making Tirupati laddoos.

Addressing a press conference on the first 100 days of the third Narendra Modi government, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said action will be taken according to the food safety standards.

"I spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu after getting information about this and took details from him,” Nadda said.

“I have asked him to share the available report so that I can examine it. I will also speak to the state regulators and investigate this. Suitable action will be taken as per the food safety standards. As of now I have asked for the report and we will examine it," he said.

The laddoos are 'prasadam' offered to the deity at the famed temple. It is also provided to crores of devotees who throng the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Amid the allegations made by Chandrababu Naidu about the laddoos using animal fat and substandard ingredients, Food Minister Pralhad Joshi called for a thorough inquiry.

"Whatever the Chief Minister said is a matter of serious concern. A detailed enquiry is required and the culprit should be punished."

Naidu had cited a July report from a government-run lab in Gujarat that said samples of the ghee used in the laddos during YSR Congress Party leader and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure, contained traces of beef tallow, fish oil, and pig fat, or lard.