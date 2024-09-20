Andhra CM Naidu using god for political gains: YSRCP chief Jagan on laddu row

HYDERABAD: YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday hit out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the ghee adulteration in Tirumala, saying the latter was trying to divert public attention from his 100 days of rule.

Addressing a press conference, he said Naidu is such a person who will use god also for political gains.

"This is a diversion politics. On one hand, people are expressing their anger at Chandrababu Naidu's hundred days rule. They are demanding what happened to their "Super six" (poll promises). In order to divert people's attention, this concocted story," he said.