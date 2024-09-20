Withdraw false cases against me and my family: Actress to Home Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Bollywood actress and model Kadambari Jethwani met Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Thursday, seeking her support to withdraw false cases filed against her and her family members.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Jethwani alleged that she and her family were illegally arrested following a false complaint lodged by YSRC leader Kukkala Vidyasagar during the previous regime. She requested that the State police promptly arrest the accused. “The State government should take immediate action against Kukkala Vidyasagar and others involved in the case. For months, my family and I have lived in fear, and I request the government to provide us with security to ensure our safety,” she urged.

Jethwani further sought compensation from the State government, claiming that they had endured immense and unjust financial strain while fighting the false cases. She expressed that the arrest and seizure of her cell phone and other electronic devices were illegal and appealed for the government’s support during these difficult times.

In response, Anitha assured her of the government’s support. “All my grievances were heard patiently, and the Home Minister assured me of help in every possible way. I request the TDP government to ensure justice to my family and me,” the actress added.