Andhra: TTD initiates action against TN-based dairy
TIRUMALA: Confirming that adulterated ghee was indeed supplied by one of the suppliers, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao on Friday announced that action had been initiated against AR Dairy Food Pvt Ltd, a Tamil Nadu-based firm, to blacklist it.
Addressing a press conference at the meeting hall in Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Friday, he explained in detail how the TTD was improving the quality of the ghee used in preparing Srivari Laddus.
“When I assumed charge (on June 16 this year), Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu told me about complaints he had received of poor ghee and Laddu quality in Tirumala and also about complaints of the usage of animal fats. He asked me to focus on improving the quality of the Prasadam and protect the sanctity of the temple,” he noted.
Revealing that the TTD has no lab of its own to test ingredients for adulteration, the EO recalled that soon after assuming office, he received feedback from people and experts about the poor quality of ghee.
“Officers noticed that some samples were so poor that they couldn’t understand if it was ghee or oil. The suppliers were warned that if quality was not improved, they would be blacklisted,” he said.
Commenting further on the reasons for the poor quality, he cited unviable rates at which TTD was procuring ghee.
Stating that five suppliers were found to be offering cow ghee for anything between Rs 320 and Rs 411 which on the face of it is not believable, he explained, “After our warning, supplies from all except one were found to be good. Tenders were invited on March 12 this year and finalised on May 8. The date of supply order was May 15. The rate finalised was Rs 320 per kg. We found four tankers of ghee, supplied by AR Dairy Food Pvt Ltd, to be of substandard quality. Samples from the four tankers were sent to NDDB accredited lab CALF, a highly-reputed government lab,” he explained.
Elaborating on the reports received from the lab, he said the overall purity was found to be abnormally low, which means it was highly adulterated. The S-value analysis carried out on the sample sent to NDDB, fell outside the standard limits, suggesting the presence of foreign fats such as soya bean, sunflower, palm kernel fat or even lard and beef tallow.
“The acceptable S-value range for pure milk fat is between 98.05 and 104.32, but the tested sample showed values ranging from 23.22 and 116, reflecting significant deviations. These samples also indicated presence of vegetable oil. All the samples yielded the same results. Supplies were stopped and blacklisting procedure was initiated. Penalty and legal process will also be taken up,” he said.
Rao also disclosed that this was the first time that the TTD had sent samples for testing possible adulteration to an outside lab. “It was essential that we send the samples for testing as it was not possible for pure ghee to be supplied at the rate quoted,” he said, adding that the samples were sent in two phases -- on July 6 and another on July 12.
Stating that suppliers took advantage of the fact that there was no in-house adulteration testing lab, the EO said the NDDB has come forward to donate ghee adulteration testing equipment worth Rs 75 lakh. The lab is likely to come up by December or January next year,” he said. “Internally, a sensory lab must be set up so that trained personnel can taste and smell the ghee. CFTRI Mysore had come up with a standardised procedure,” Rao added.
TTD temporarily stalls cow-based products used for making Srivari Prasadams The EO also stated that complaints are pouring in from the devotees over the taste and quality of Anna Prasadams. Therefore, the TTD has formed a committee of experts and found that there are deficiencies in quality. Supplies were temporarily suspended after a thorough examination with experts. A decision will be taken whether to restore the same or not.