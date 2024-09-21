Andhra: TTD initiates action against TN-based dairy

Elaborating on the reports received from the lab, he said the overall purity was found to be abnormally low, which means it was highly adulterated. The S-value analysis carried out on the sample sent to NDDB, fell outside the standard limits, suggesting the presence of foreign fats such as soya bean, sunflower, palm kernel fat or even lard and beef tallow.

“The acceptable S-value range for pure milk fat is between 98.05 and 104.32, but the tested sample showed values ranging from 23.22 and 116, reflecting significant deviations. These samples also indicated presence of vegetable oil. All the samples yielded the same results. Supplies were stopped and blacklisting procedure was initiated. Penalty and legal process will also be taken up,” he said.

Rao also disclosed that this was the first time that the TTD had sent samples for testing possible adulteration to an outside lab. “It was essential that we send the samples for testing as it was not possible for pure ghee to be supplied at the rate quoted,” he said, adding that the samples were sent in two phases -- on July 6 and another on July 12.

Stating that suppliers took advantage of the fact that there was no in-house adulteration testing lab, the EO said the NDDB has come forward to donate ghee adulteration testing equipment worth Rs 75 lakh. The lab is likely to come up by December or January next year,” he said. “Internally, a sensory lab must be set up so that trained personnel can taste and smell the ghee. CFTRI Mysore had come up with a standardised procedure,” Rao added.

TTD temporarily stalls cow-based products used for making Srivari Prasadams The EO also stated that complaints are pouring in from the devotees over the taste and quality of Anna Prasadams. Therefore, the TTD has formed a committee of experts and found that there are deficiencies in quality. Supplies were temporarily suspended after a thorough examination with experts. A decision will be taken whether to restore the same or not.