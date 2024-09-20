'Animal fat' in Tirupati laddu row: Ghee supplier denies adulteration claims

DINDIGUL: In response to allegations that the ghee used by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for preparing laddus and other items contained animal fat, AR Dairy Food Private Limited from Dindigul denied the claims on Friday.

The company asserted that they supplied high-quality ghee to TTD and are prepared to face legal action to prove their innocence.

The company faced serious trouble after TTD authorities said that the ghee samples sent to the National Dairy Development Board found foreign fat in the ghee. Following the NDDB report, the ghee stock supplied by AR Dairy Food was returned.

In connection with the development, the Quality Control Managers, Leni and Kannan while addressing the media persons, said over 20 years their company has been in the field and has been supplying good quality ghee. There were false charges against the company. "AR Dairy Foods supplied ghee to TTD during June and July months," they said.