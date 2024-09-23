Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan accuses YSRC government of TTD mismanagement

VIJAYAWADA: In response to the disturbing revelation of alleged presence of animal fat in the ghee used for the making of Tirumala Laddu Prasadam, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has embarked on an 11-day ‘Prayaschitta Deeksha’ as penance starting from Sunday.

After undertaking the Deekasha at Sri Dasavatara Venkateswara Swamy temple in Namburu of Guntur district, Pawan Kalyan expressed his outrage, condemning the act as a grave offence against Hindu religious sentiments.

He came down heavily on the administration of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) under the YSRCP regime for sending thousands of adulterated laddus to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, calling it a vile desecration.

Pawan vowed to address the issue in the Cabinet meeting and Assembly, assuring strict action against those responsible. He condemned the YSRC government for its mismanagement of Tirumala temple, highlighting changes made under the guise of reforms, such as changes in worship practices.

The DY CM emphasising that no faith should endure such injustices and noted that similar incidents would provoke a massive outcry if they occurred in religious sites of other faiths.