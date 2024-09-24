Andhra Pradesh: Two bodies of missing medicos retrieved from Maredumilli waterfalls

VIJAYAWADA: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel retrieved the bodies of two medical students who drowned in the swollen stream of Maredumilli in Alluri Sita Ramaraju district, while the search for a third student is ongoing as of Monday.

Two teams of NDRF had been conducting intensified search operations in the waterfalls since Sunday afternoon and retrieved the bodies of two students, Kosireddy Sowmya of Bobbili (20) and B Amrutha of Bapatla (21), on Monday morning, said Rampachodavaram Assistant Superintendent of Police (SP) Jagadeesh Adahalli.

Search operations continue to recover the body of Ch Haradeep (21) of Prakasam district. The recovered bodies were shifted to Rampachodavaram area hospital for postmortem.

On Sunday, a group of 14 medical students from Alluri Sitarama Raju Academy of Medical Sciences (ASRAM) College in Eluru went on a trip to Maredumilli. Tragedy struck when six of them slipped into a waterfall after sudden water flow due to brief heavy rains in the upper catchment of Maredumilli.

The survivors were identified as Harini Priya, B Prajna, and Gayatri Puspa.