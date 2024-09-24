Proposal to establish High Court Bench in Kurnool to be sent to centre soon

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced that proposals for setting up the High Court Bench in Kurnool will be sent to the Centre. Stating that his government is committed to establishing the High Court Bench in Kurnool as promised during the elections, Naidu said a resolution to this effect will be approved by the State Cabinet and will be sent to the Union government for consent.

Chairing a review meeting with officials of the Law Department at the State Secretariat, the Chief Minister directed them to go ahead with the establishment of the International Law School -- through the Bar Council of India Trust -- in an area of 100 acres in Amaravati capital city.

He said the International Law School should be on the lines of the most prestigious institutes like National Law School of India in Bengaluru and India International University of Legal Education and Research in Goa. He instructed the officials to expedite the proposal for setting up the institute.

Instructing officials to begin the process of paying `10,000 per month as honorarium for junior advocates as mentioned in the manifesto, he directed them to take up the issue of establishing an academy to train junior advocates.

When the officials gave a presentation on the prosecution wing, Naidu asked them to ensure that the punishment percentage increases with regard to the number of cases registered and the crimes proved.

The Chief Minister also suggested that a system be adopted for expediting the investigation process.

“The prosecution should repose faith among the people that every person who commits crime will face punishment. Unnecessary disputes should not be created with regard to government properties and the litigations should also be resolved,” Naidu told the officials and stressed that a more detailed review on the Law Department is needed. Further, he asked officials for more details for the next meeting.