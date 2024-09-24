SIT probe over laddu issue insufficient, needs SC monitored investigation: YSRCP leader Rambabu

GUNTUR: Senior YSRCP leader and former irrigation minister Ambati Rambabu on Tuesday said an SIT probe ordered by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu into the alleged Tirupati laddu adulteration case is insufficient and called for a Supreme Court monitored investigation.

On Sunday, Naidu ordered an SIT probe to be headed by an inspector general (IG) rank or a higher cadre officer into the alleged mixing of animal fats for making Tirupati laddus during the erstwhile YSRCP government.

"The chief minister's decision to order an inquiry through a DIG (IG) was laughable and insufficient. SIT probe is inadequate, the issue should be investigated under the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court," said Rambabu, addressing a press conference here.

Earlier, P Sudhakar Reddy, former additional advocate general, noted that the truth in the laddu allegations should not emanate from an investigation agency working under Naidu.

Reddy is the arguing counsel of former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman Y V Subba Reddy, who petitioned the High Court recently over the laddu controversy.

Subba Reddy has called for any of the three options to investigate the issue -- a sitting judge of the High Court or the constitution of a committee by the court or a CBI probe.

"The truth should not come out from an investigating agency working under him (Naidu). Because he had already cast the die. He has already set a road for him so we want any of the above three options," said Reddy.