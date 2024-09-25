Andhra: Case registered against JSP MLA Nanaji for assault on RMC professor

KAKINADA: A case was registered against Jana Sena Party MLA Pantham Nanaji at Sarpavaram police station in Kakinada on Tuesday for ‘assaulting’ Prof Uma Maheswara Rao, Head of Department of Forensic Medicine, and Vice-Chairman (Sports) of Rangaraya Medical College under Sections 292, 115(2), 351, 126(2) read with 3(5) of IPC.

Nanaji, along with his followers, entered into a heated argument with Prof Rao following a delay in conceding his request to make use of the college ground for a volleyball match. Later, the MLA tendered apology for his aggressive behaviour. However, sections under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and obstruction of a public servant from discharging his duty were not included in the case. Doctors and Dalit activists demanded that the police add relevant sections in the case against the MLA to ensure justice to the victim.

Speaking to TNIE, Inspector B Paddiraju said the case was registered based on a complaint received by the SP, and they would identify the MLA’s followers who were involved in the assault.