Andhra Pradesh excels in Swachhta Hi Seva 2024 campaign

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has taken lead in the implementation of Swachhta Hi Seva 2024 campaign, said Swachha Andhra Corporation MD Gandham Chandrudu on Wednesday. He revealed that the Union government had confirmed the State’s top position in this area with the highest number of health camps: 76,730 across the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (58,817), Bihar (42,415), Maharashtra (29,611), and Gujarat (20,808).

The State excelled in voluntary public participation in second position with 25,82,348 people, while Gujarat secured the top spot with 29,32,465 participants. Odisha (11,72,411), Maharashtra (10,87,297), and Gujarat (10,76,922) followed in third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively. As the campaign is set to conclude on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, Chandrudu expressed optimism of gaining more accolades.

The two-week Swachhta Hi Seva 2024 campaign, which commenced on September 17, was observed in 123 municipal corporations and all rural areas, with this year’s focus on ‘Swabhava Swachhta, Sanskara Swachhta’. As part of the Safai Mitra Suraksha initiative, Andhra Pradesh government had organised 76,730 medical camps for sanitation workers, the highest number in the country.

Chandrudu highlighted the enthusiastic involvement of youth and students in the Swachhta Hi Seva activities, demonstrating a strong commitment to cleanliness.