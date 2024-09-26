CM Chandrababu Naidu disburses Rs 602 crore to four lakh flood victims

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday deposited a total of Rs 602 crore to four lakh flood victims in a record time of 15 days after the flood water receded.

Speaking to mediapersons after disbursing the aid at the NTR District Collectorate in Vijayawada, the Chief Minister explained that the total damage caused due to the floods has been pegged at Rs 7,600 crore, which includes public and private assets.

Highlighting the government’s swift response and coordinated efforts, he revealed that the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) received donations to the tune of Rs 400 crore.

Describing the donations as historic, the Chief Minister acknowledged the overwhelming public response to the flood relief efforts and said, “Young and old alike, all responded. If we stay united, we can face any disaster.”

“The floods affected 16 districts. We have given financial aid of Rs 25,000 to persons whose ground-floor houses were submerged, and Rs 10,000 to those on the first floor. Help was also extended to people whose two-wheelers, autos, grocery stores, and pushcarts were damaged in the deluge,” Naidu noted.

Commending the efforts of officials from various departments, the Chief Minister said, “My employees and I worked tirelessly for 11 days to provide all possible assistance to the flood victims.”

Chandrababu Naidu pointed out that unprecedented inflows of 11.90 lakh cusecs were received at the Prakasam Barrage. Further, he blamed the previous YSRC government for the flood triggered by the breach to the Budameru Rivulet.

Recalling his government’s flood relief measures, the Chief Minister said he had personally monitored the situation from the Collector’s office, visited Singh Nagar and other affected regions along with officials, and sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for additional boats and helicopters.