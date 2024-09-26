Don’t get hasty on nominated posts: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: After a thorough exercise, some nominated posts have been announced in the first phase, and more lists will be out in the coming days, said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Congratulating the newly appointed chairpersons of various corporations, who called on him at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, Naidu without naming anyone said some people are acting in haste, which is not correct.

“We should always keep in mind that the party gives top priority to discipline, and those who did not get party tickets in the recent elections are given preference while announcing the first list of nominated posts,” he said, adding that those who got the posts in the first phase should not feel that others did not work hard and are not qualified.

Mentioning that there are leaders who went to jail, who lost all their assets and also those who are facing false cases registered by the previous YSRC regime, Naidu made it clear that he has the entire list of all those who worked hard for the party. “Justice will be done to all those who strove for strengthening party during the difficult times,” he promised.

“We should always remember that we are in public service and a government post is a responsibility. We should never feel egoistic. All our movements, speech and the style of functioning should be in a very dignified manner,” Naidu asserted.

Stating that leaders from all the three constituents of the NDA were given nominated posts, the Chief Minister said the special system adopted in selection of candidates in the recent elections had yielded excellent results. “Even in case of the nominated posts too a lot of exercise was done before making the appointment,” he revealed.

Following social justice BCs are given priority in the nominated posts as per the population ratio. “Work hard and bring a good reputation to the government. Follow the principle of simple government and effective governance as mentioned by me and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Klayan,” Naidu said.

“I want all of you to work in close coordination with the Ministers, MPs and MLAs and the NDA government should benefit from your concerted efforts for development,” Naidu told the chairpersons.