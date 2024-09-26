Don’t politicise Tirumala Laddu Prasadam issue: Minister Payyavula Keshav to former CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that no one can deny the fact that adulterated ghee was used in preparation of the Tirumala Laddu Prasadam, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav suggested YSRC chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not to make it a political issue.

Referring to the call given by Jagan to the people to perform Puja in temples across the State on September 28 to uphold the sanctity of Tirumala temple, and his scheduled visit to the hill shrine on September 27, Payyavula said, “It seems there is no change in the indifferent attitude of Jagan.”

Speaking to mediapersons at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, Payyavula accused Jagan of propagating lies pertaining to adulteration of ghee used in preparing the Laddu Prasadam though it was a fact. “All the developments connected to Tirumala may be political issues for Jagan. But it is a sentiment for us. Sins committed by Jagan are enough,” he said.

Taking a dig at the claim of Jagan that the State government is not connected with the administration of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, Keshav sought to know why the reverse tendering system introduced by the previous YSRC government was implemented in the TTD.

Mentioning that one of the TTD Trust Board members expressed doubts over the ghee being used in the Laddu Pradadam during the YSRC regime, he said the then TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and the then EO AV Dharma Reddy had restrained the member from North India, who raised the issue of getting quality ghee at a low price.