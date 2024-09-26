Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav announces relaxations to GO 85 in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav announced that the in-service reservation in all clinical departments will be increased from 15% to 20%, and urged the representatives of the PHC Doctors’ Association to immediately return to their duties.

The Minister, along with Special Principal Secretary of the Health Department MT Krishna Babu, Commissioner C Harikiran, Director of Health Dr Padmavathi, DME Dr Narasimham, and Dr NTR University of Health Sciences registrar Dr Radhika Reddy held the third round of discussions with APPHCD Association on Wednesday at Mangalagiri APIIC Towers.

After the discussions, Minister Satya Kumar announced that with the 20% reservation, around 258 seats would become available and said that the provision in GO 85, which requires in-service doctors to pursue a PG in the same branch after completing a diploma, would be relaxed, allowing more flexibility in choosing PG branches.