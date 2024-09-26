Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav announces relaxations to GO 85 in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav announced that the in-service reservation in all clinical departments will be increased from 15% to 20%, and urged the representatives of the PHC Doctors’ Association to immediately return to their duties.
The Minister, along with Special Principal Secretary of the Health Department MT Krishna Babu, Commissioner C Harikiran, Director of Health Dr Padmavathi, DME Dr Narasimham, and Dr NTR University of Health Sciences registrar Dr Radhika Reddy held the third round of discussions with APPHCD Association on Wednesday at Mangalagiri APIIC Towers.
After the discussions, Minister Satya Kumar announced that with the 20% reservation, around 258 seats would become available and said that the provision in GO 85, which requires in-service doctors to pursue a PG in the same branch after completing a diploma, would be relaxed, allowing more flexibility in choosing PG branches.
Additionally, the minister clarified that the rule preventing those who had already completed a PG before joining the service from pursuing a second PG would be relaxed as well. The amended GO will allow them to pursue a second PG at their own expense.
The State government had previously agreed to amend GO 85 and promised to address issues such as Tribal Allowance and Notional Increment (for the 2020 batch). Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav requested the PHC doctors to end their strike and resume their duties to serve the poor as the State government has responded positively to their demands.
Speaking to TNIE, Dr Yunus Meer, APPHCD Association president, said that the association leaders would consult with its 700+ members before deciding whether to continue the strike or return to work.