SIT arrives in Tirupati to probe Laddu issue

TIRUMALA/VIJAYAWADA: The nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the State government to probe into the alleged irregularities in the purchase of adulterated ghee for the preparation of Laddu Prasadam at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), held a series of meetings in Tirupati on Saturday.

Headed by Guntur range Inspector General of Police (IG) Sarvashresth Tripathi, the SIT was constituted on Thursday. Visakhapatnam range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Gopinath Jatti and Kadapa SP V Harshvardhan Raju are among the members of the SIT, which will also probe into the irregularities in the procurement of ghee from Tamil Nadu-based AR Dairy Food Private Limited.

During a meeting at the police guest house in Tirupati, the SIT held discussions with officials from the TTD procurement department and the personnel of Tirupati East police station. Later, the team members visited the Srivari temple in Tirumala and held discussions with TTD executive officer (EO) J Shyamala Rao. They also visited the Potu, where the Laddu Prasadams are prepared, and held meetings with several officials at Annamayya Bhavan.

Sources said the Rao elaborated on the procurement of ghee, tender process, transportation of ghee from suppliers and other temple-related activities.