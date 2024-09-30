Andhra Pradesh: Balineni Srinivasa Reddy's entry throws JSP cadre into confusion

ONGOLE: After the joining of former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, the Jana Sena Party rank and file in Ongole seems to have plunged into confusion about in which direction the party is moving ahead. The political developments in the Prakasam district over the last few days have raised doubts regarding the formation of a new faction in the party.

Though the former minister joined the JSP, which is in alliance with the TDP and the BJP, leaders of the coalition are of the view that the NDA government should not spare Balineni for his alleged involvement in large-scale corruption and other illegal activities during the previous YSRC regime.

In a retort to the criticism of the TDP MLA and other leaders, Balineni said, “I would not compromise with anybody. Our leader Pawan Kalyan entered politics stating that he would question all wrongdoers. I will also follow the same.” The retort indicates that the coalition leaders and Balineni group may not remain silent in the coming days. District JSP president Shaik Riyaz and the party founder member Rayapati Aruna are leading the Jana Sena activities in Prakasam.

Riyaz strongly supported the alliance with the TDP and the BJP in the elections, and became very close to TDP leaders, including MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, while Aruna is strictly abiding by the decisions taken by the JSP leadership on various issues.