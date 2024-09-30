No roads, woes of tribals in Andhra's Alluri Sitarama Raju district come to fore again

VISAKHAPATNAM: A distressing incident in Alluri Sitarama Raju district has once again shed light on the harsh conditions tribal people face during the rains.
On September 26, Jyothi (26), a member of a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), who had recently given birth at the Yeleswaram CHC, was carried by her husband on his shoulders, wading through a swollen Jaderu canal near Pinjari Konda.
Another villager carried Jyothi’s newborn, while a woman helped Jyothi keep her balance. A video of the family’s dangerous journey quickly went viral, drawing attention to the lack of roads in the area. While delays in road construction are often blamed on the Forest Department, the current issue seems to stem from a different cause.
Despite the Forest Department issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) twice since 2021, the construction has not progressed due to lack of accountability from the Tribal Welfare Department and Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA). The Forest Department had permitted the Tribal Welfare Division in Rampachodavaram to lay a gravel road from the Jaderu R&B bridge to Panukurathipalem, passing through the Pinjarikonda West Extension in Sudikonda Range under the Forest Rights Act (RoFR).
Build approved road at earliest, demand tribals
Pointing out that the proposal, involving a 994-metre stretch, was initially cleared in 2021, the tribals rued that local authorities failed to begin the work within the stipulated time frame, leaving villagers to continue risking their lives by crossing the Jaderu canal during the monsoon.
They further added that the forest department had promptly granted permission following an inspection, but the work was not undertaken. NOCs provided by the forest department were valid only for one year, and the permission expired after the roadwork did not commence. A new proposal and clearance were submitted a few months ago, but construction has been stalled once again, reportedly due to issues with the contractor.
“We are not asking for a new road. We are requesting that the already-approved road be constructed,” the villagers said, adding, “The construction of this road is crucial for connecting our tribal villages to the mandal and sub-divisional headquarters, which will allow us to transport food, medical supplies, and other necessities, especially during the rainy season when the Jaderu stream overflows and isolates our community.”
The villagers urged the authorities to prioritise the road construction to prevent further hardships and ensure safer access to essential services.