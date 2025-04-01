Forensic report of pastor’s death within three days, says SIT chief

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is awaiting the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report from Vijayawada, which is expected within the next two to three days, said SIT chief Dev Kumar.

It may be noted that Pastor Praveen Kumar Pagadala died under suspicious circumstances in Konthamuru, under the Rajanagaram PS limits in East Godavari district, on the night of March 24.

Speaking to TNIE, Dev Kumar stated that the investigation is proceeding systematically, relying on forensic reports, CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts, and other scientific evidence. He added that SIT personnel verifying CCTV footage from Hyderabad to Rajamahendravaram. On CCTV clips circulating on YouTube, he said that senior officers would address the media once the FSL report is obtained.